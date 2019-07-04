Car showrooms protest against rising prices of vehicles

(@imziishan)

The car showrooms observed a shutter down strike here on Thursday to protest the increasing prices of the brand new vehicles as well as the rising taxes

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2019 ) :The car showrooms observed a shutter down strike here on Thursday to protest the increasing prices of the brand new vehicles as well as the rising taxes.

The Hyderabad Car Dealers Association, which called the strike, demanded that the government should withdraw the new taxes and ask the car manufacturing companies to reduce prices of the vehicles.

The association's Mukhtiar Qureshi informed that more than 200 car showrooms remained shut on Thursday.