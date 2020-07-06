UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Car Showrooms Sealed In Attock

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 06th July 2020 | 09:31 PM

Car showrooms sealed in Attock

National Highways and Motorways Police (NHMP) Taxila on Monday in a crackdown sealed many illegal showrooms and impounded the vehicles there

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :National Highways and Motorways Police (NHMP) Taxila on Monday in a crackdown sealed many illegal showrooms and impounded the vehicles there.

The operation was led by DSP Motorway police Nadeem Gul Shah, accompanied by Admin Officer Abbas Raza , Ops Offcer Nasir Hussain Gillani and Ops Officer Muhammad Iqbal Astori.

During the operation one hotel and ten illegal showrooms were sealed, while a large number of vehicles were impounded and heavy fines were imposed. Cases were registered against the showrooms owners.

The DSP, on the occasion said according to the government orders all businesses were to remain closed on Sundays. The showrooms were kept open on these days which was violation of the existing rules.

He said the crackdown would continue and action would be taken against those who would keep their showrooms open on Sundays.

Related Topics

Police Motorway Hotel Vehicles Nasir Taxila All Government

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed launches 3D Printing Strategic ..

18 minutes ago

CDA launches integrated system to report violation ..

1 hour ago

Return of flights to Dubai airports an important s ..

1 hour ago

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits SEHA’s drive ..

1 hour ago

Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanita ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan’s itinerary of England tour confirmed

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.