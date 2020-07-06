Car showrooms sealed in Attock

National Highways and Motorways Police (NHMP) Taxila on Monday in a crackdown sealed many illegal showrooms and impounded the vehicles there

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :National Highways and Motorways Police (NHMP) Taxila on Monday in a crackdown sealed many illegal showrooms and impounded the vehicles there.

The operation was led by DSP Motorway police Nadeem Gul Shah, accompanied by Admin Officer Abbas Raza , Ops Offcer Nasir Hussain Gillani and Ops Officer Muhammad Iqbal Astori.

During the operation one hotel and ten illegal showrooms were sealed, while a large number of vehicles were impounded and heavy fines were imposed. Cases were registered against the showrooms owners.

The DSP, on the occasion said according to the government orders all businesses were to remain closed on Sundays. The showrooms were kept open on these days which was violation of the existing rules.

He said the crackdown would continue and action would be taken against those who would keep their showrooms open on Sundays.