Car Skid Off The Karakuram High Way (KKH) Claiming Three Lives

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 20th April 2021 | 10:19 PM

Three persons died in a road accident on Tuesday when a car skidded off the Karakuram High way (KKH )and plunged into a ravine near Paniba Police Check-post in Upper Kohistan

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2021 ) :Three persons died in a road accident on Tuesday when a car skidded off the Karakuram High way (KKH )and plunged into a ravine near Paniba Police Check-post in Upper Kohistan.

According to the details, the car GLTE -46 was en-route from Gilgit to Rawalpindi.

The deceased were residents of district Nagar of Gilgit Baltistan.

The 50-year old driver Imdad Hussain is resident of Asqurdas, Nagar.

According to the police, the dead bodies of deceased have been departed toward Gilgit Baltistan.

