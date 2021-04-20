Car skid off the Karakuram High way (KKH) claiming three lives

Three persons died in a road accident on Tuesday when a car skidded off the Karakuram High way (KKH )and plunged into a ravine near Paniba Police Check-post in Upper Kohistan

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2021 ) :Three persons died in a road accident on Tuesday when a car skidded off the Karakuram High way (KKH )and plunged into a ravine near Paniba Police Check-post in Upper Kohistan.

According to the details, the car GLTE -46 was en-route from Gilgit to Rawalpindi.

The deceased were residents of district Nagar of Gilgit Baltistan.

The 50-year old driver Imdad Hussain is resident of Asqurdas, Nagar.

According to the police, the dead bodies of deceased have been departed toward Gilgit Baltistan.