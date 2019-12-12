UrduPoint.com
Car Snatcher Among 8 Bike Thieves Arrested By Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 12th December 2019 | 11:58 PM

Car snatcher among 8 bike thieves arrested by Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell

Eight motorcycle lifter among a car snatcher were arrested by Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) and reportedly recovered a car, five motorcycles and motorcycle spare parts from their possession here on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2019 ) :Eight motorcycle lifter among a car snatcher were arrested by Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) and reportedly recovered a car, five motorcycles and motorcycle spare parts from their possession here on Thursday.

SSP AVLC Sarfaraz Nawaz Shaikh informed that the arrested suspects were identified as Farhan alias Sohail son of Hazrat khan, Sher Ahmed son of Bashir Ahmed, Mir Hassan son of Muhammad Hassan, Shah Mir son of Ramazan, Naseer son of Nazeer, Zulfiqar Khan alias Bhutto son of Abdul Sattar, Shafqat Ali Qureshi alias Shoukat son of Liaquat Ali, Abdul Rafay son of Abdul Rehman and Sikandar Hayat son of Allah Bux.

The accused were habitual criminals. Police had registered FIRs andfurther investigation was underway.

