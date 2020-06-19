Car snatcher gang busted; two arrested in Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi police have busted Naimatuallah car snatcher gang and arrested its two members besides recovering a vehicle snatched at gun-point from Islamabad area and weapons from their possession

According to Rawalpindi police spokesman, on the special directive of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi, Muhammad Ahsan Younas, Superintendent Police (SP) Potohar Division Syed Ali constituted a team under the supervision of Station House Officer (SHO) Taxila. The team after hectic efforts managed to net criminals allegedly involved in car snatching.

He said that police team arrested two car snatchers including gang ringleader Naimatullah and Raja Shahzad. The gang members confessed to have snatched vehicles from different areas at gun-point.

A case has been registered against these nabbed persons and further investigation is underway.