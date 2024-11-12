Car Snatcher Killed In Encounter With Dhamial Police
Umer Jamshaid Published November 12, 2024 | 06:30 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) A car snatcher was killed in an exchange of fire with the Dhamial Police on Monday night while his accomplices escaped leaving behind the snatched vehicle.
According to a police spokesman, the Dhamial Police received information that the accused were fleeing after snatching a Corolla car from a citizen at gunpoint in Ranyal area.
When the police tried to stop the vehicle on Girja Road, the accused opened fire on the police party. In the retaliatory fire by the police, the accused Gulzar was killed. The police were conducting raids to arrest the fleeing car snatchers.
The dead Gulzar had been involved in many cases of car and motorcycle theft, the spokesman said.
Meanwhile, City Police Officer Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Hamdani, in a statement, appreciated the Dhamial Police team for taking timely action against the car snatchers.
