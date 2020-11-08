Car suspected in hit-and-run seized, culprits held

ISLAMABAD, Nov 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2020 ) :The National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) Sunday seized a vehicle that was suspected in hit-and-run and arrested the culprits, a police spokesman Sunday said.

On a tip-off, motorway police officials intercepted a pothohar jeep bearing number MNM 8885 near Chakri who had managed to escape after crushing a motorcycle that left one person killed in an area of police station Chontra Rawalpindi.

During the preliminary investigation both the accused Zaheer and Mehran, residents of Faisalabad confessed their involvement in the incident.

The suspects and the vehicle shifted to the concerned police station for further investigation, the spokesman added.