UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Car Suspected In Hit-and-run Seized, Culprits Held

Sumaira FH 27 minutes ago Sun 08th November 2020 | 11:20 PM

Car suspected in hit-and-run seized, culprits held

ISLAMABAD, Nov 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2020 ) :The National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) Sunday seized a vehicle that was suspected in hit-and-run and arrested the culprits, a police spokesman Sunday said.

On a tip-off, motorway police officials intercepted a pothohar jeep bearing number MNM 8885 near Chakri who had managed to escape after crushing a motorcycle that left one person killed in an area of police station Chontra Rawalpindi.

During the preliminary investigation both the accused Zaheer and Mehran, residents of Faisalabad confessed their involvement in the incident.

The suspects and the vehicle shifted to the concerned police station for further investigation, the spokesman added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Police Motorway Police Station Vehicle Rawalpindi Sunday Jeep

Recent Stories

DIDI announces winners for iForDesign competition

2 hours ago

National Service and Reserve Authority holds works ..

3 hours ago

DHA doctors perform first-ever intrauterine fetal ..

3 hours ago

Etihad changes organisational structure

3 hours ago

Hope Probe will reach Martian Orbit on February 9, ..

3 hours ago

ERC land aid convoy arrives in Damascus to help li ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.