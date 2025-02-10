Open Menu

Car Thief Arrested In Multan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 10, 2025 | 07:41 PM

Car thief arrested in Multan

SSP Operations Kamran Amir Khan said on Monday that Gulgasht police arrested a car thief and recovered two stolen vehicles while a search operation by a joint task team (JTT) led police to two more accused with a big stock of fireworks worth over Rs 2 million

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) SSP Operations Kamran Amir Khan said on Monday that Gulgasht police arrested a car thief and recovered two stolen vehicles while a search operation by a joint task team (JTT) led police to two more accused with a big stock of fireworks worth over Rs 2 million.

Addressing a press conference, Kamran Amir Khan said that Gulgasht police arrested an accused Imran Mahmood, a car thief, having a history of involvement in criminal activities, and recovered two stolen vehicles including a car and a van. He said that the accused was a history sheeter with involvement in more than five cases and further investigations were in progress to ensure more recoveries and arrest his accomplices.

The SSP said that a joint task team (JTT) comprising police officials from PS Kup and Lohari Gate recovered fireworks worth Rs 2 million during a search operation and arrested two accused, Javed alias Jaidi and Nauman Ali.

Kamran Amir Khan appreciated SP Gulgasht Saifullah Gujjar, DSP Zaheer Babar, SHO Arshad Abbas for tracking down the car lifter and SP City Hassan Raza Khakhi, Incharge JTT Shabana Saif, SHO Lohari gate Rao Ali Hassan and SHO Kup Mudassir Hussain and their teams over recovery of a big stock of fireworks.

