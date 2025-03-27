Open Menu

Car Thief Dies, 2 Escape After Shootout With Police In Ratta Amral

Muhammad Irfan Published March 27, 2025 | 02:50 PM

Car thief dies, 2 escape after shootout with police in Ratta Amral

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) A car thief died and two others escaped abandoning the stolen vehicle after a shootout with police in the area of Ratta Amral Police Station on Thursday.

The accused was injured during the firing and died while being shifted to the hospital, the Rawalpindi Police spokesman said.

The three accused stole a Corolla car from New Town and were fleeing when the Ratta Amral Police tried to stop them at a blockade set up for the purpose.

The accused opened fire on the police party and tried to speed away. As the police gave chase, the accused left the vehicle and entered the graveyard while firing.

One of the accused was injured during the firing and succumbed to injuries on way to the hospital. His identity was not yet ascertained.

Senior police officers reached the spot soon after the firing incident. A search was underway to arrest the absconding accused.

The police also took the car into custody.

Meanwhile, City Police Officer Syed Khalid Hamdani appreciated the teams of City and Ratta Amral police stations for trying to arrest the car thieves risking their own lives at risk.

Recent Stories

Pakistan not to extend deadline for Afghan nationa ..

Pakistan not to extend deadline for Afghan nationals to leave country by March 3 ..

4 minutes ago
 TikTok owner Zhang Yiming becomes riches person in ..

TikTok owner Zhang Yiming becomes riches person in China

11 minutes ago
 Canada Conservative Party accuses India of interfe ..

Canada Conservative Party accuses India of interference in elections

26 minutes ago
 Earthquake of 5.2 magnitude on Richter scale hits ..

Earthquake of 5.2 magnitude on Richter scale hits Islamabad, KP

36 minutes ago
 IMF allows Pakistan to reduce electricity tariffs ..

IMF allows Pakistan to reduce electricity tariffs by Rs1 per unit

51 minutes ago
 PM’s Digital Youth Hub launched to provide oppor ..

PM’s Digital Youth Hub launched to provide opportunities

1 hour ago
From Plastic to Metal: The Evolution of Smartphone ..

From Plastic to Metal: The Evolution of Smartphone Design

1 hour ago
 A New Era of AI: How vivo V50 5G Brings Intelligen ..

A New Era of AI: How vivo V50 5G Brings Intelligence and Efficiency to Your Fing ..

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 March 2025

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 March 2025

6 hours ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak offers condolences to Pakistan’s Army Chief on death of his ..

14 hours ago
 UN welcomes discussions, commitments reached in Sa ..

UN welcomes discussions, commitments reached in Saudi Arabia on Ukraine

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan