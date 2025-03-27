Car Thief Dies, 2 Escape After Shootout With Police In Ratta Amral
Muhammad Irfan Published March 27, 2025 | 02:50 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) A car thief died and two others escaped abandoning the stolen vehicle after a shootout with police in the area of Ratta Amral Police Station on Thursday.
The accused was injured during the firing and died while being shifted to the hospital, the Rawalpindi Police spokesman said.
The three accused stole a Corolla car from New Town and were fleeing when the Ratta Amral Police tried to stop them at a blockade set up for the purpose.
The accused opened fire on the police party and tried to speed away. As the police gave chase, the accused left the vehicle and entered the graveyard while firing.
One of the accused was injured during the firing and succumbed to injuries on way to the hospital. His identity was not yet ascertained.
Senior police officers reached the spot soon after the firing incident. A search was underway to arrest the absconding accused.
The police also took the car into custody.
Meanwhile, City Police Officer Syed Khalid Hamdani appreciated the teams of City and Ratta Amral police stations for trying to arrest the car thieves risking their own lives at risk.
