Car Thief Held After Shoot-out With Police

Umer Jamshaid Published January 26, 2022 | 07:30 PM

ACLC got information about presence of some auto-thieves who were trying to run away to Peshawar after stealing a Bolan vehicle.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2022 ) :Anti Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) on Wednesday arrested a suspect of car lifter after an encounter.

ACLC got information about presence of some auto-thieves who were trying to run away to Peshawar after stealing a Bolan vehicle.

The police timely erected pickets at various locations in the city to trace the accused, said a news release.

During checking on a picket in the area of sector I-9 the officials signaled a Bolan car to stop.

They opened fired on the police party. After exchange of fire one suspect namely Muhammad Yasir Aadi arrested after receiving bullet injuries while his accomplice managed to escape the scene.

Raids were being conducted to arrest the other suspects.

The accused was wanted by police of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad in various cases of car theft.

The police started investigation after registering a case against the accused in police station I-9.

The IGP Islamabad congratulated the police team for showing bravery during the incident. "Every personnel of department is ready to sacrifice their life in line of duty," he remarked.

