Car Thief Killed In Shooting With Taxila Police, Stolen Vehicle Recovered

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 22, 2025 | 05:40 PM

Car thief killed in shooting with Taxila Police, stolen vehicle recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) A car thief was killed in shooting with a Taxila Police team and his two accomplices managed to escape Tuesday night while the car stolen by them was recovered.

A Rawalpindi Police spokesman, in a statement on Wednesday, said the deceased accused Musa Khan along with his companions lifted a Suzuki Mehran car from an area of Taxila.

The accused were driving in the stolen car, when they were signalled by the police to stop during snap checking. Instead of stopping the vehicle, they drove away.

The police chased the fleeing car, but the accused started firing on the police.

In the retaliatory fire by the police, accused Musa Khan was killed while his accomplices made their escape leaving behind the stolen car. Weapons were also recovered from the car.

Senior police officers reached the spot on information about the incident. A search was conducted to arrest the fleeing suspects.

The deceased Musa Khan had been involved and convicted in dozens of car theft cases in Lahore and Rawalpindi, the spokesman said.

