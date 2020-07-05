Car-Trailer collision claims two lives in Khairpur

ISLAMABAD, Jul 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2020 ) :At least two people including father and his son were killed when a speeding trailer collided with a car at National Highway near Khairpur on Sunday morning.

According to rescue sources, the ill-fated car was on way when the speeding trailer coming from opposite side hit the car, killing two persons on the spot and injuring one.

Rescue teams and police shifted the dead bodies and injured woman to hospital.

The driver of the trailer lost control over his vehicle due to high speed and ran over the car.