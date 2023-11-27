Open Menu

Car-trailer Collision In Khanpur Killed 2

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 27, 2023 | 10:50 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2023) At least two people were killed and two children were injured in a collision between a car and a trailer in Khanpur on Monday.

According to rescue sources, the accident took place on the M5 motorway near the Zahir Peer Interchange, where a high-speed trailer hit a car coming from the opposite direction, resulting in the death of a man and a woman on the spot and injuries to another, a private news channel reported.

Rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted bodies and injured to a nearby hospital.

