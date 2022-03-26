Several caravans of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf workers had left Hyderabad for joining the party's public meeting in Islamabad on Sunday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2022 ) :Several caravans of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf workers had left Hyderabad for joining the party's public meeting in Islamabad on Sunday.

A number of caravans set off for Islamabad through road transport while several others took the trains to reach the capital.

The PTI Hyderabad's leader Imran Qureshi informed that tens of thousands of supporters and workers of PTI would be joining the public meeting.

He said the flood of the people who would gather in Islamabad would foil conspiracies of the opposition leaders against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Thousands of PTI workers and supporters carrying the party's flags gathered at Hyderabad railway station to take the trains.