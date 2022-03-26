UrduPoint.com

Caravans Of PTI Workers Leave For Joining Party's Public Meeting In Islamabad

Umer Jamshaid Published March 26, 2022 | 11:30 PM

Caravans of PTI workers leave for joining party's public meeting in Islamabad

Several caravans of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf workers had left Hyderabad for joining the party's public meeting in Islamabad on Sunday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2022 ) :Several caravans of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf workers had left Hyderabad for joining the party's public meeting in Islamabad on Sunday.

A number of caravans set off for Islamabad through road transport while several others took the trains to reach the capital.

The PTI Hyderabad's leader Imran Qureshi informed that tens of thousands of supporters and workers of PTI would be joining the public meeting.

He said the flood of the people who would gather in Islamabad would foil conspiracies of the opposition leaders against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Thousands of PTI workers and supporters carrying the party's flags gathered at Hyderabad railway station to take the trains.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Flood Road Hyderabad Sunday Opposition

Recent Stories

Prime Minister to get 'confidence plus' from masse ..

Prime Minister to get 'confidence plus' from masses on March 27: Farrukh Habib

28 seconds ago
 IGP suspends DSP over complaints of his connivance ..

IGP suspends DSP over complaints of his connivance with criminals

29 seconds ago
 Second Mine-Like Object Fund in Bosphorus Strait - ..

Second Mine-Like Object Fund in Bosphorus Strait - Reports

32 seconds ago
 Biden Says Ukraine Operation Isolated Russians Fro ..

Biden Says Ukraine Operation Isolated Russians From World, Took Country to 19th ..

36 seconds ago
 Minor boy electrocuted in the area of Lundianwala ..

Minor boy electrocuted in the area of Lundianwala police station

10 minutes ago
 One more tests Covid-19 positive in Balochistan

One more tests Covid-19 positive in Balochistan

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>