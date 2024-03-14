Open Menu

Carbon Credits Can Reduce Carbon Emissions In Industries And Cities: President Of Rawalpindi Chamber Of Commerce President Saqib Rafiq

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 14, 2024 | 09:37 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) Carbon credits can reduce carbon emissions in industries and cities and can also help prevent dangerous climate change through effective mechanisms and regulations. President of Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce President Saqib Rafiq in a statement on Thursday said that a comprehensive carbon credit policy is essential to tackle climate change and rid cities of waste and litter.

He said that according to data, 50 million tons of solid waste was generated in Pakistan which was increasing by 2.4 percent every year.

More than 350,000 tons of waste was dumped annually from Rawalpindi city alone, Saqib informed who is also the Chairman of the Rawalpindi Waste Management Company.

He suggested that there was a need to establish an institution or authority at the national and provincial levels for the formation of the carbon credit market and its trading in Pakistan.

Saqib Rafiq said that carbon credits were obtained by protecting forests and removing the causes of environmental pollution. “High carbon emitting countries invest in other countries for plantations and environmental protection,” he added. 

Saqib Rafiq further informed that credits were given according to the specific method of producing oxygen by controlling carbon emissions. Countries that emit carbon pay other countries to get credits, adding carbon credits were sold and bought through the volunteer carbon market

The RCCI President said that carbon credit refers to the permission that a business gets to emit the amount of carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases.

One credit allows a mass emission equal to one ton of carbon dioxide, he said, and added that carbon credits aim to reduce carbon dioxide emissions to help the environment suffer from global warming caused by industrial activities.

