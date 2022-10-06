UrduPoint.com

Carbon Emitters' Response To Flood Devastation In Pakistan Is Negligible: Meher Kashif

Sumaira FH Published October 06, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Carbon emitters' response to flood devastation in Pakistan is negligible: Meher Kashif

ISLAMABAD, Oct 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2022 ) :Coordinator to Federal Tax Ombudsman Meher Kashif Younis Thursday said Pakistan is facing a massive humanitarian crisis in the wake of massive floods, the international response to-date is minuscule compared to Ukraine, where around 12 million people were displaced— around a one-third of the displaced in Pakistan.

Sharing his views with a delegation of industrialists and traders led by Shahid Nazir here Thursday Meher said response of all big carbon emitters towards flood ravaged Pakistan is less than peanut which is bearing the brunt of huge loss of over US$30 billions for none of its fault.

He said Pakistan is home to 2.6 % of the total world population, yet it has contributed to only 0.4% of global carbon emission since 1959, well below its fair share of safe emission compared all big emitters.

He said world leaders have criticised the international community's focus on the war in Ukraine, arguing that crisis elsewhere are not being given same attention.He said UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres admitted in New York after return from Pakistan that "G20 countries are responsible for 80 % of emissions and world's most vulnerable people are paying a horrific price for decades of intransigence by big emitters but climate actions seems to be flat-lining".

Meher Kashif Younis said South Asian country responsible for less than 1 percent of the global emissions— compared to the US' 13 percent— devastating images and reports from Pakistan are a stark record of climate injustice-prompting calls for greater actions from historic emitters to provide immediate aid as well as climate finance.

He said Pakistan experienced its hottest months in 61 years. Earlier this year, forest fires destroyed 45 acres of Margalla Hills national park.

He cautioned that Pakistan is being hit with another source of flash flooding, extreme heat is sweeping up the melting of Himalayan glaciers, sending flood water from burst glacial lakes cascading into the country.

He said NASA recent study predicted that some areas in Pakistan will soon become uninhabitable. Karachi, Pakistan's finical and industrial capital with a population of 200 million, is forecast to be submerged in sea water by 2060 due to sea rise level because of climate induced flash flooding.

He said Jacobabad considered the world's hottest city will also be under water.He said global warming is making rainfall more intense as warmer air holds more moisture,overburdening mighty rivers like the Indus.

Meher Kashif said extreme weather patterns are clearly becoming more frequent in the region making Pakistan the eighth most vulnerable country to climate change worldwide.

He said although global warming is a real phenomenon but poor countries should not be made scapegoat for the acts of big emitters.

He said weather disaster are undeniably linked to it.

As temperature rises, heat waves are more often sweeping the globe-and parts of the world are becoming too hot to survive.

Concluding he said international media and leading newspapers editorials worldwide have urged the international players come to rescue Pakistan for justice and don't ask under developing countries to rely on act of charity rather than a standardised system for who woes what?

