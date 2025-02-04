(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) A five-member delegation of Minus 2 Degrees (M2D), a USA-based company specializing in carbon neutrality solutions, met with Romina Khurshid Alam, the Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Climate Change, at her office on Tuesday.

The meeting focused on carbon reduction strategies aimed at tackling climate change challenges and environmental sustainability.

Romina emphasized that Pakistan's carbon trading policy guidelines represent a significant milestone in establishing a national carbon market.

These guidelines, she stated, are crucial for attracting green investments and helping Pakistan meet its climate goals under the Paris Agreement.

Romina said, “This initiative is designed to encourage businesses to adopt cleaner technologies and practices, facilitating the transition to a low-carbon economy. By operationalizing these guidelines, we are aligning with international standards and positioning Pakistan as a leader in carbon trading."

She said M2D offered a range of services focused on carbon neutrality, utilizing advanced tools for emissions management and compliance with environmental standards.

During the meeting, PM's aide called for collaboration with both local and international stakeholders to ensure the successful implementation of the carbon trading guidelines.

She also underscored the importance of maintaining integrity and transparency in carbon credit generation. “This is a watershed moment for Pakistan’s climate action journey,” she remarked, urging developed nations to support emerging economies in leveraging the benefits of carbon markets.

The delegation presented a portfolio of proposed projects aimed at fostering collaboration with the Ministry of Climate Change and Environmental Coordination (MoCC&EC) and other stakeholders.

These initiatives align with Pakistan’s climate priorities, including reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 50% by 2030, transitioning to 60% renewable energy, and expanding nature-based solutions.

Secretary of the Ministry of Climate Change, Aisha Humera Moriani, encouraged the delegation to collaborate with the board of Investment at the Federal level and the Punjab government to promote net-zero carbon initiatives within the industrial sector.

She also highlighted the importance of involving the business community in this transition toward sustainability.

Moriani noted the success of Bangladesh’s economic zone dedicated to similar climate objectives, which could serve as a model for Pakistan.

She emphasized the need for comprehensive strategies that integrate environmental responsibility into economic development frameworks.

Additional Secretary of the Climate Ministry, Zulfiqar Younas, reviewed the delegation’s proposals and provided valuable feedback to guide future collaborations.

Romina underscored the importance of these initiatives in addressing Pakistan’s pressing climate challenges.

“Collaborative action today will safeguard our communities and ecosystems for a more secure future,” she stated.

PM's aide reiterated her commitment to engaging all stakeholders in achieving Pakistan’s national climate goals.

She said the Ministry of Climate Change remains committed to fostering partnerships that align with global climate action frameworks while addressing local needs.

This collaboration with M2D marks a significant step toward building a sustainable future for Pakistan through innovative solutions and strategic investments, she added.