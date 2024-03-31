Cardamom: Superfood And Secret For Better Health And Weight Loss
Muhammad Irfan Published March 31, 2024 | 05:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2024) Recent research from the University of Texas A&M AgriLife unveils that cardamom emerges not only as a culinary delight but also as a superfood.
Dr. Luis Cisneros-Zevallos, a distinguished professor of horticulture and food science at Texas A&M, spearheaded the investigation into cardamom's potential beyond flavor enhancement.
The findings of this study proved a hope for those seeking to bolster their health and manage their weight effectively.
According to the research, consuming this spice can trigger positive effects, boosting appetite and enhancing fat burning in the body.
It also fights inflammation, serving as a potent ally against various health issues, Dr. Luis said.
The research highlighted cardamom's significant impact on brain areas that regulate fat utilization and energy production in the liver and muscles.
He stated, "Cardamom seeds can enhance health by being incorporated into sports, healthy foods, and supplements."
These findings position cardamom as a beacon of hope for individuals seeking better health through diet and wellness.
