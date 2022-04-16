UrduPoint.com

Cardboard Factory Catches Fire

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 16, 2022 | 11:18 PM

Cardboard factory catches fire

Material of cardboard and other related items worth thousands of rupees were reduced to ashes when a fire broke out in a cardboard factory at Ganjo Ki Ghati, Band Road, here on Saturday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2022 ) :Material of cardboard and other related items worth thousands of rupees were reduced to ashes when a fire broke out in a cardboard factory at Ganjo Ki Ghati, Band Road, here on Saturday.

On receiving information, Rescue 1122 vehicles reached the spot and started rescue operation.

The fire fighters succeeded to control the fire after hectic efforts. However, no loss of life was reported.

The cause behind the fire is yet to be ascertained, the Rescue 1122 spokesman said.

Related Topics

Fire Vehicles Road Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

Sending fascist regime home was not easy: Prime Mi ..

Sending fascist regime home was not easy: Prime Minister

18 seconds ago
 India, under Modi, has weaponized legal system to ..

India, under Modi, has weaponized legal system to badger journalists, especially ..

20 seconds ago
 Crew of Russian Cruiser Moskva to Continue Serving ..

Crew of Russian Cruiser Moskva to Continue Serving in Navy - Defense Ministry

21 seconds ago
 Rain-wind-thunderstorm expected from Monday to Wed ..

Rain-wind-thunderstorm expected from Monday to Wednesday

4 minutes ago
 Police arrests suspect in murder of young girl

Police arrests suspect in murder of young girl

4 minutes ago
 Yellow Vests Rally Turns Violent as Far-Right Supp ..

Yellow Vests Rally Turns Violent as Far-Right Supporters Join, Police Use Tear G ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.