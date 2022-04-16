Cardboard factory catches fire

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2022 ) :Material of cardboard and other related items worth thousands of rupees were reduced to ashes when a fire broke out in a cardboard factory at Ganjo Ki Ghati, Band Road, here on Saturday.

On receiving information, Rescue 1122 vehicles reached the spot and started rescue operation.

The fire fighters succeeded to control the fire after hectic efforts. However, no loss of life was reported.

The cause behind the fire is yet to be ascertained, the Rescue 1122 spokesman said.