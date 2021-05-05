Cardboard Factory Gutted
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 05th May 2021 | 05:30 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :Valuables of a cardboard factory were reduced to ashes in Samanabad police limits on Wednesday.
A police spokesman said the fire erupted in the cardboard factory at Abdullah Bridge Triple Town due to a short circuit.
On information, fire fighters of Rescue 1122 reached the spot and brought the fire under control.
However, no loss of life was reported in the incident.