Cardboard factory gutted

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :Valuables of a cardboard factory were reduced to ashes in Samanabad police limits on Wednesday.

A police spokesman said the fire erupted in the cardboard factory at Abdullah Bridge Triple Town due to a short circuit.

On information, fire fighters of Rescue 1122 reached the spot and brought the fire under control.

However, no loss of life was reported in the incident.