Cardboard Factory Gutted

Muhammad Irfan Published June 05, 2023 | 02:00 PM

Cardboard factory gutted

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2023 ) :Material worth million of rupees was reduced to ashes when a fire broke out in a cardboard factory in the area of Mansoorabad police station.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Monday that the fire erupted in Rehman cardboard factory, situated at Sant Singh Road near Sumbal Chowk, due to gas cylinder leakage.

The fire engulfed the entire surroundings and burnt the material present on the spot.

Upon receiving information, fire fighters of Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot along with five vehicles and brought the ablaze under control after hectic efforts of many hours.

However, no loss of life was reported in this incident, he added.

