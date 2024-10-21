Cardboard factory gutted

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) Precious material in a cardboard factory was reduced to ashes in the area

of Mansoorabad police station.

The Rescue 1122 spokesman said on Monday that the fire erupted in the godown of a cardboard

factory situated at Canal Road near Chak No.

204-RB due to a short circuit.

The fire engulfed the entire surroundings and burnt precious material

in the godown.

On information, fire fighters of the Rescue 1122 reached the spot and brought the fire under

control after hectic efforts. However no loss of life was reported in this incident, he added.