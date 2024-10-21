Cardboard Factory Gutted
Faizan Hashmi Published October 21, 2024 | 04:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) Precious material in a cardboard factory was reduced to ashes in the area
of Mansoorabad police station.
The Rescue 1122 spokesman said on Monday that the fire erupted in the godown of a cardboard
factory situated at Canal Road near Chak No.
204-RB due to a short circuit.
The fire engulfed the entire surroundings and burnt precious material
in the godown.
On information, fire fighters of the Rescue 1122 reached the spot and brought the fire under
control after hectic efforts. However no loss of life was reported in this incident, he added.
