Cardboard factory gutted in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :Material of a cardboard was reduced to ashes when a fire erupted in a factory in the area of Thikriwala police station.

Police spokesman said that fire erupted in the cardboard factory situated at Jhang Road near Sabzi Mandi due to short-circuiting in the evening.

The fire engulfed the entire surroundings and burnt precious material in the factory premises. Receiving information, fire fighters of Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control after hectic efforts. However no loss of life was reported in this incident.