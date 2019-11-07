Cardiac c block being constructed at CDA hospital

New building being constructed at Capital Hospital to be developed into a cardiac centre of excellence apart from cath lab and other facilities for cardio angiogram and other services related to heart, coronary care unit will established as well

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ) :New building being constructed at Capital Hospital to be developed into a cardiac centre of excellence apart from cath lab and other facilities for cardio angiogram and other services related to heart, coronary care unit will established as well.

The facility on completion will add to the medical services being provided to CDA employees and Citizens of Islamabad.

With construction of new block 100 beds would be added in the capital hospital.

Construction of additional block would be completed at estimated cost of Rs. 168 million, which include construction of five storey building including air-conditioning, electrical work and installation of generators and other allied facilities.

Additional block will have cardiac center of excellence, ICUs, CCUs and other facilities.

The project would be completed in 12 months.

In order to provide staffing for this project, NOC for recruitment of new staff for this project is expected in next week after which for the first time in the authority, recruitment will be done through a Testing Service to ensure merit.

Work on construction of additional block at Capital Development Authority (CDA) hospital is in progress. In this context, dismantling of the old portion has been completed and excavation work is being carried out while lean concrete and foundation work would likely to be started shortly.

CDA management has issued instructions that construction work be carried out in hours when load of patient lessened. In this regard, work on construction of additional block is being carried out after OPD and late hours as well.