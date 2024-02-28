Cardiac diseases in youth increasing like epidemic, warn experts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) Health expert Wednesday stressed public awareness for early detection and for adopting a healthy lifestyle to control cardiac diseases as reduced physical inactivity, sitting jobs, poor sleep patterns and unhealthy food habits are mostly responsible for the increasing heart diseases among youngsters.

Talking to a private news channel, a cardiologist, Dr. Gulzar Ali said that heart diseases can be eliminated by simple lifestyle modifications, adding that early screening is very important in stopping the disease from progressing and with early detection we can easily beat heart diseases.

He further said chewing tobacco, and cigarettes (Paan and Gutkha) are the main factors of heart disease in younger age in Pakistan.

He said that high blood pressure (hypertension) is not just a concern for the elderly but for the youth population which was increasingly falling victim to this silent threat.

Youngsters should practice such as meditation, yoga, and mindfulness can be powerful tools in mitigating stress and promoting overall well-being and breakfast is mandatory for everyone.