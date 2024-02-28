Open Menu

Cardiac Diseases In Youth Increasing Like Epidemic, Warn Experts

Muhammad Irfan Published February 28, 2024 | 12:20 PM

Cardiac diseases in youth increasing like epidemic, warn experts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) Health expert Wednesday stressed public awareness for early detection and for adopting a healthy lifestyle to control cardiac diseases as reduced physical inactivity, sitting jobs, poor sleep patterns and unhealthy food habits are mostly responsible for the increasing heart diseases among youngsters.

Talking to a private news channel, a cardiologist, Dr. Gulzar Ali said that heart diseases can be eliminated by simple lifestyle modifications, adding that early screening is very important in stopping the disease from progressing and with early detection we can easily beat heart diseases.

He further said chewing tobacco, and cigarettes (Paan and Gutkha) are the main factors of heart disease in younger age in Pakistan.

He said that high blood pressure (hypertension) is not just a concern for the elderly but for the youth population which was increasingly falling victim to this silent threat.

Youngsters should practice such as meditation, yoga, and mindfulness can be powerful tools in mitigating stress and promoting overall well-being and breakfast is mandatory for everyone.

Related Topics

Pakistan Poor From Blood Jobs

Recent Stories

Moody's maintains Pakistan's rating amidst high po ..

Moody's maintains Pakistan's rating amidst high political risks

39 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to further enhance de ..

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to further enhance defence ties

53 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 February 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 February 2024

4 hours ago
 US stock markets drift lower on disappointing econ ..

US stock markets drift lower on disappointing economic data

13 hours ago
 2500 teachers promoted to next grade in Balochista ..

2500 teachers promoted to next grade in Balochistan

13 hours ago
Multan Sultans snub Lahore Qalandars for sixth con ..

Multan Sultans snub Lahore Qalandars for sixth consecutive defeat in HBL PSL 9

13 hours ago
 Macron not ruling out Western troops in Ukraine 'g ..

Macron not ruling out Western troops in Ukraine 'good sign', Kyiv says

13 hours ago
 QESCO takes action against power theft: SDO

QESCO takes action against power theft: SDO

13 hours ago
 MQM-P to celebrate its electoral victory on March ..

MQM-P to celebrate its electoral victory on March 1

13 hours ago
 HRMIS to digitize data of BHD’s employees to enh ..

HRMIS to digitize data of BHD’s employees to enhance medical staff efficiency

13 hours ago
 Air Chief calls on Saudi Armed Forces' commanders

Air Chief calls on Saudi Armed Forces' commanders

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan