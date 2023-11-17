Cardic public awareness programme held at SZ women Hospital Larkana

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2023) The 52nd cardiac public awareness program was held in Gynecology Ward 3 of Sheikh Zayed Women Hospital, Larkana, on Friday under the supervision of Professor Dr Shaista Hafaz Abro, in which Vice Chancellor Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical University (SMBBMU), Larkana Professor Dr Nusrat Shah, Principal Chandka Medical College Professor Zameer Hussain Soomro, Chairperson Department of Cardiology Prof Rajkumar, Medical Superintendent CMCH Dr Mubasher Hussain Kolachi, Dr Saeed Sangi, university professors, experts, doctors from various fields participated in the program in a large number.

Besides, lady doctors of Shaikh Zaid Women's Hospital, LHVs, nurses, and community midwives were trained by expert doctors of Heart Institute Karachi.

On this occasion, Vice Chancellor Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical University (SMBBMU), Larkana Professor Dr Nusrat Shah said that this program aims to help pregnant women with heart disorders and pregnancy or delivery.

During this program lady professors and doctors were informed about the measures to be taken which will lead to better results in the future.

Meanwhile, the Vice Chancellor of the university Professor Dr Nusrat Shah also inaugurated the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Gynecology Ward 3 at Sheikh Zayed Women's Hospital.