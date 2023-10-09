Cardio metabolic services in Bannu MTI hospitals to start from next week

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2023) Director of Health of Bannu Program, Cardiologist Dr Ahmed Faraz said on Monday that cardio-metabolic services would start in MTI Bannu hospitals from next week.

He told the media that a separate OPD would be established for the treatment of diabetes-related diseases in MTI Khalifa Gulnawaz Hospital and District Headquarters Hospital Bannu, Under the Health of Bannu Program.

He said that the centers would provide diagnosis and treatment of diabetes and its related diseases including heart, eye, stroke, kidney, obesity, and cholesterol.

He said that the cardio-metabolic centers would have senior doctors with expertise in all related diseases and would not only give treatment to the patients but also provide counseling to them so that patients and their attendees could create awareness in society and lead a healthy lifestyle, they could also prevent them from falling victim to diseases.

Dr Ahmed Faraz said that due to the non-standard lifestyle in modern times, diabetes, blood pressure, heart diseases, stroke, obesity or belly fat, kidney disease, and cholesterol were spreading rapidly.

He said that awareness campaigns would also be started in the district from the platform of the Health of Bannu program.

APP/adi