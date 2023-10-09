Open Menu

Cardio Metabolic Services In Bannu MTI Hospitals To Start From Next Week

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 09, 2023 | 01:00 PM

Cardio metabolic services in Bannu MTI hospitals to start from next week

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2023) Director of Health of Bannu Program, Cardiologist Dr Ahmed Faraz said on Monday that cardio-metabolic services would start in MTI Bannu hospitals from next week.

He told the media that a separate OPD would be established for the treatment of diabetes-related diseases in MTI Khalifa Gulnawaz Hospital and District Headquarters Hospital Bannu, Under the Health of Bannu Program.

He said that the centers would provide diagnosis and treatment of diabetes and its related diseases including heart, eye, stroke, kidney, obesity, and cholesterol.

He said that the cardio-metabolic centers would have senior doctors with expertise in all related diseases and would not only give treatment to the patients but also provide counseling to them so that patients and their attendees could create awareness in society and lead a healthy lifestyle, they could also prevent them from falling victim to diseases.

Dr Ahmed Faraz said that due to the non-standard lifestyle in modern times, diabetes, blood pressure, heart diseases, stroke, obesity or belly fat, kidney disease, and cholesterol were spreading rapidly.

He said that awareness campaigns would also be started in the district from the platform of the Health of Bannu program.

APP/adi

Related Topics

Bannu Lead Media All From Fat Blood

Recent Stories

Climate change fades melodious chirping of birds a ..

Climate change fades melodious chirping of birds at devastating scale

7 minutes ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 06 New Zealand Vs. Ne ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 06 New Zealand Vs. Netherlands, Live Score, History ..

53 minutes ago
 Insured Emiratis encouraged to increase employment ..

Insured Emiratis encouraged to increase employment years to benefit from higher ..

1 hour ago
 CJP views SC (Practice and Procedure) Act with 'g ..

CJP views SC (Practice and Procedure) Act with 'good intentions'

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Ugandan President on Inde ..

UAE leaders congratulate Ugandan President on Independence Day

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 October 2023

4 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 October 2023

4 hours ago
 UAE calls for protection of civilians and stresses ..

UAE calls for protection of civilians and stresses that the immediate priority i ..

12 hours ago
 UAE President and French President discuss bilater ..

UAE President and French President discuss bilateral ties and regional developme ..

12 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Antony Blinken discuss latest ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Antony Blinken discuss latest regional developments

13 hours ago
 UAE President holds phone calls with heads of stat ..

UAE President holds phone calls with heads of state of Jordan, Egypt, Syria, Isr ..

13 hours ago
 Dubai Press Club, MBRU host health science trainin ..

Dubai Press Club, MBRU host health science training programme

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan