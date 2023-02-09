UrduPoint.com

Cardiologist Dr Farqad Appointed CM's Special Representative

Umer Jamshaid Published February 09, 2023 | 05:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2023 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has appointed renowned cardiologist Dr Farqad Alamgir as his special representative for provision of better health treatment facilities to patients in the province.

According to the notification issued by the Department of Specialised Health and Medical education Punjab here on Thursday, the special representative would review the treatment facilities by visiting all cardiac hospitals across the province.

His appointment has been made on honorary basis. The representative would present his recommendations to the chief minister for improvement in provision of better treatment facilities to the patients.

Chief Minister Education Punjab Alamgir All

More Stories From Pakistan

