Cardiologist seeing increase of heart attacks in young people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2023) Experts on Sunday warned that sedentary lifestyles, unhealthy eating habits, stress, and obesity are the Primary causes behind young people's developing cardiac problems, and heart strokes are the world’s leading causes of death, claiming millions of lives each year.

Senior cardiologist retired Maj. Gen. Dr Azhar Mahmood Kayani, talking to the ptv news channel, said an increasing number of heart attacks among the younger population has raised serious concern among medical practitioners and pre-disposed or genetic conditions in today’s youth.

He also advised that young people in their 30s with a family history of cardiovascular diseases undergo medical checkups regularly.

Experts said that the younger generation today is unaware of health risks and the perception among youngsters that they are in their best of health, which often leads to their problems remaining undiagnosed as they believe that they are in their peak of health and they do not need any medications or diagnosis.

"Regular walking and moderation in food habits are the simplest yet powerful habits that people can inculcate to reduce risk to their hearts considerably", he advised.

Every individual has a different body makeup and has a different ability to bear stress, but maintaining a proper lifestyle and staying physically active are the best things one can do to reduce the risk of heart attacks," he added.

He strongly recommends that people not ignore early warning signs like breathlessness, chest pain, excessive sweating, dizziness, etc. and seek medical care in time.

Youngsters should eat healthily and avoid foods laden with fat. Choosing healthier food options can make a world of difference to your heart health, he said.

The number of people battling heart diseases is steadily rising, especially during the winter, he said, adding that it is believed that cold weather affects the heart in many ways. Keeping in mind that it is important to understand the ways in which we can protect our hearts in chilly weather, he advised.