Open Menu

Cardiologist Seeing Increase Of Heart Attacks In Young People

Sumaira FH Published October 29, 2023 | 02:50 PM

Cardiologist seeing increase of heart attacks in young people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2023) Experts on Sunday warned that sedentary lifestyles, unhealthy eating habits, stress, and obesity are the Primary causes behind young people's developing cardiac problems, and heart strokes are the world’s leading causes of death, claiming millions of lives each year.

Senior cardiologist retired Maj. Gen. Dr Azhar Mahmood Kayani, talking to the ptv news channel, said an increasing number of heart attacks among the younger population has raised serious concern among medical practitioners and pre-disposed or genetic conditions in today’s youth.

He also advised that young people in their 30s with a family history of cardiovascular diseases undergo medical checkups regularly.

Experts said that the younger generation today is unaware of health risks and the perception among youngsters that they are in their best of health, which often leads to their problems remaining undiagnosed as they believe that they are in their peak of health and they do not need any medications or diagnosis.

"Regular walking and moderation in food habits are the simplest yet powerful habits that people can inculcate to reduce risk to their hearts considerably", he advised.

Every individual has a different body makeup and has a different ability to bear stress, but maintaining a proper lifestyle and staying physically active are the best things one can do to reduce the risk of heart attacks," he added.

He strongly recommends that people not ignore early warning signs like breathlessness, chest pain, excessive sweating, dizziness, etc. and seek medical care in time.

Youngsters should eat healthily and avoid foods laden with fat. Choosing healthier food options can make a world of difference to your heart health, he said.

The number of people battling heart diseases is steadily rising, especially during the winter, he said, adding that it is believed that cold weather affects the heart in many ways. Keeping in mind that it is important to understand the ways in which we can protect our hearts in chilly weather, he advised.

Related Topics

Weather World Osama Bin Laden Young Sunday Family Best Fat Million PTV

Recent Stories

UAE leaders offer condolences to President of Kaza ..

UAE leaders offer condolences to President of Kazakhstan over victims of the min ..

5 minutes ago
 DEWA taps power of sustainability to keep up with ..

DEWA taps power of sustainability to keep up with surging demand projections for ..

6 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Turkish President on Repu ..

UAE leaders congratulate Turkish President on Republic Day

21 minutes ago
 GCTP signs MoUs with parliaments of Cape Verde, Gu ..

GCTP signs MoUs with parliaments of Cape Verde, Guinea-Bissau

50 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed attends HCT&#039;s graduation

Abdullah bin Zayed attends HCT&#039;s graduation

51 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 October 2023

5 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 October 2023

6 hours ago
 Korea cruise to gold at World Amateur Team Champio ..

Korea cruise to gold at World Amateur Team Championship in Abu Dhabi Golf Club

14 hours ago
 Hamas working to free 8 Russo-Israeli hostages: ag ..

Hamas working to free 8 Russo-Israeli hostages: agencies

15 hours ago
 Chelsea slump again as Nketiah stars for five-star ..

Chelsea slump again as Nketiah stars for five-star Arsenal

15 hours ago
 Bellingham's stunning Real Madrid start 'not luck' ..

Bellingham's stunning Real Madrid start 'not luck': Modric

15 hours ago
 Tennis: ATP Basel results

Tennis: ATP Basel results

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan