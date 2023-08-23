Open Menu

'Cardiologist Stresses Public Awarness For 'EECP Therapy Service' For Heart Patients '

Sumaira FH Published August 23, 2023 | 10:30 AM

'Cardiologist stresses public awarness for 'EECP therapy service' for Heart Patients '

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2023 ) :The health expert on Wednesday urged the media to play an active role in educating the public about Enhanced External Counterpulsation (EECP) therapy in Pakistan for high blood pressure, coronary artery disease, and elevated lipid levels.

Renowned cardiologist Dr. Raja Mehdi Hasan while speaking to ptv news explained that Enhanced External Counterpulsation (EECP) therapy is a safe surgical procedure for treating angina (chest pain) in people with coronary artery disease.

EECP machines help blood vessels open new pathways around blocked arteries, he said, adding that EECP treatment is a natural bypass for chest pain.

In response to a question, he said this type of therapy could reduce patients' need for medication and increase their ability to remain active without experiencing symptoms.

Thousands of people around the world are receiving EECP therapy, Dr Mehdi said, adding that the treatment relieves symptoms of heart disease that cannot be controlled by drugs or surgery. can EECP therapy does not require a hospital stay, he said, adding that patients can return to regular visits immediately after treatment.

He said that people with angina problems are expected to benefit from treatment with the new device.

