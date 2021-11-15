UrduPoint.com

Cardiologist Terms Blood Pressure A Silent Killer That Affects Heart, Kidney, Brain

Muhammad Irfan 27 seconds ago Mon 15th November 2021 | 10:04 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2021 ) :Eminent Cardiologist Dr Shoukat Memon on Monday said the blood pressure was a silent killer that affects heart, kidney, brain, eyes and other vital organs.

He said this while speaking in an awareness session about cardiac disease organized here at Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industries (HCCI).

Due to blood pressure, heart attack and stroke are the common diseases that occur and also cause death or disability, Dr Shoukat Memon said and advised the people to maintain their blood pressure at 120/80 and keep it checked at least once in a month.

He stressed the need of adopting preventive measures by changing lifestyle and for at least 30 minutes walk to avoid incidence of the heart and other ailments.

He said in developed countries, people above 80 years old were often playing golf to maintain their health while in third world countries the majority of people above 60 years were using wheelchairs to pass their remaining life.

Dr Memon said due to growing use of mobile phones by the children and decreasing trend of sports and physical activities, cardiac cases in young age people have been increased in our society.

People of all age groups should refrain from consuming junk food and include garlic and lemon in their daily diet that will be helpful in maintaining blood pressure at normal levels.

The president HCCI Muhammad Faizan Illahi, Senior vice president Muhammad Arif, Vice President Danish Shafique and others were also present on the occasion.

