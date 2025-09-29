Cardiologist Urges Lifestyle Modifications, Regular Screenings On 'World Heart Day'
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 29, 2025 | 10:00 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) Cardiologists Dr. Mamoon Qadir, on World Heart Day on Monday (today), with the theme “Don't Miss a Beat,” call for increased awareness and prevention by promoting healthy routines, early detection, and prompt treatment to lower the burden of heart-related illnesses.
Talking to a private news channel, Dr. Mamoon Qadir explained that many cardiovascular conditions develop silently over time, making early diagnosis and regular check-ups essential to preventing serious complications.
He highlighted the critical role of awareness and early intervention in fighting heart disease, which remains one of the leading causes of death globally.
“Raising public awareness is key because timely medical attention can save lives and improve long-term outcomes,” he added.
Dr. Qadir also pointed out the growing threat of obesity, a major risk factor for heart disease. “Excess weight puts additional strain on the heart and is closely linked with high blood pressure, diabetes, and cholesterol issues,” he noted.
“Encouraging a healthy lifestyle that includes balanced nutrition and regular exercise is vital to controlling obesity and reducing the risk of heart problems.”
He emphasized that these preventive steps are crucial for maintaining good cardiovascular health.
Addressing another important concern, Dr. Qadir spoke about the harmful effects of smoking in all its forms, including cigarettes, vaping, and smokeless tobacco.
“Smoking damages blood vessels, increases blood pressure, and limits oxygen delivery to the heart, greatly raising the risk of heart attacks and strokes,” he warned.
“Quitting tobacco use is one of the most effective actions anyone can take to protect their heart.” He urged the community to prioritize heart health through awareness, lifestyle changes, and prompt medical care.
He also emphasized that heart disease is largely preventable, noting that up to 80% of heart attacks and strokes could be avoided through improved nutrition, consistent physical activity and positive lifestyle changes.
“Simple steps like eating a balanced diet, staying active, and managing stress can make a tremendous difference in reducing cardiovascular risks,” Dr. Qadir explained.
Highlighting the power of prevention, he urged individuals to take control of their health by adopting healthier habits and seeking regular medical check-ups.
“By making these changes early and staying vigilant, we can significantly lower the chances of heart-related illnesses and improve overall quality of life,” he added.
He added that everyone can contribute in their own way to protecting a healthy environment and combating air pollution, which is responsible for 25% of all cardiovascular deaths and nearly 7 million deaths worldwide each year.
