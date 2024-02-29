Cardiology Institute DG Khan Great Blessing For The Region, Says Commissioner
Faizan Hashmi Published February 29, 2024 | 03:50 PM
DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) Commissioner DG Khan division, Dr. Nasir Mehmood Bashir, along with Deputy Commissioner Maher Shahid Zaman Lak paid a surprise visit to Cardiology Institute.
Commissioner inquired after the health of patients admitted to the cardiac hospital and asked about the facilities from patients and their relatives. They expressed satisfaction with the medical treatment facilities.
Dr Nasir Mahmood Bashir said that modern machinery and equipment were installed in the Cardiology Institute DG Khan.
People will not have to go to Multan, Lahore and other big cities due to heart problems. He said that Cardiology Institute DG Khan was a great blessing for the region.
The people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Baluchistan and Sindh were also benefiting from the facility along with Punjab.
They will make the Cardiology Institute the best treatment center in the region, he assured.
