Cardiology Institute to add 208 beds to facilitate patients from south Punjab, Balochistan

Chairman Board of Director Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi Institute of Cardiology (CPEIC) Khawaja Jalaluddin Rumi said that completion of extension block would add 208 beds in the hospital to facilitate patients from south Punjab and parts of Balochistan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2022 ) :Chairman Board of Director Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi Institute of Cardiology (CPEIC) Khawaja Jalaluddin Rumi said that completion of extension block would add 208 beds in the hospital to facilitate patients from south Punjab and parts of Balochistan.

"CPEIC Multan will be the best provider of facilities in South Punjab in the future. Thousands of people with heart complications come here for treatment", Rumi said, while presiding over the 20th meeting of the Board on Thursday.

The Cardiology institute was burdened with overflow of patients from many parts of Balochistan. The new expansion block was the dire need of the region to provide adequate medical facilities, he added.

The officials informed the meeting participants that work was underway on expansion of Cardiology Hospital with a cost of Rs 3 billion.

Dr. Mujtaba Ali Siddiqui, the new Executive Director of the Institute of Cardiology, Multan, said that they were trying to treat all the patients who visit the institute, adding that hundreds of patients had to wait for various procedures.

"In the coming days, we will be able to overcome the burden and facilitate many more people", he vowed.

A three-member committee was also constituted by the board members to approve purchase of various equipments for the new building of the institute. Chairman Board of Management Khawaja Jalaluddin Rumi formed a vigilance committee, comprised of Justice (R) Mian Zafar Yaseen and Mehnaz Farid Sheikh. The meeting also approved one-year extension in the contract of various categories of staff.

On this occasion, Member Board of Management Mehnaz Farid Sheikh, Additional Secretary Procurement Malik Mazhar Mehmood, Director Finance Ahmad Nawaz Khan, Medical Superintendent Dr Muhammad Iqbal, Representative of Finance Department Muhammad Shah Sawar, Vice Chancellor, Nishtar University Dr. Altaf Ahmed, Head, Department of Cardiology Prof. Dr. Tariq Abbas, and Dr. Farhan Khan were also present.