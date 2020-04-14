Cardiology institute to be built at old vegetables market, says Pitafi

Chief Minister's advisor on health Muhammad Hanif Pitafi said on Tuesday that cardiology institute would be built in DG Khan city at the site of old vegetables market and vendors doing business there would be shifted to Sarwar Wali

In a meeting with commissioner Sajid Zafar Daal, Pitafi said that construction work would begin soon and necessary funding has been made available, according to an official release issued here Tuesday.

Commissioner said on the occasion that a model vegetables market would also be set up in DG Khan city.

Meanwhile, CM advisor and commissioner accompanying officials visited the site of cardiology institute and vegetables market.

They said that problems of vegetables market would be resolved soon and it would be upgraded as a model market.

Earlier, CM advisor Hanif Pitafi, and MPAs Syed Rafaqat Ali Gilani and Abdul Hayee Dasti met with commissioner at his office and discussed the situation regarding coronavirus lockdown in their respective Constituencies and suspension of development schemes.

Commissioner said that schemes worth Rs 20 million would be executed in provincial assembly constituencies and Rs 30 million schemes in NA constituencies. However, he added that execution was delayed due to coronavirus lockdown. He said, he would soon pay visits to districts and all problems would be resolvedthrough mutual consultations.