Cardiology institute to be energized on solar system soon: Secy Specialized Health

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2021 ) :Secretary Specialized Health Punjab Muhammad Aamir Jaan said on Sunday that Chaudhary Perveze Elahi Institute of Cardiology (CPEIC) would be energized on solar system soon.

He said this during a press conference here. The secretary specialized health remarked that an average electricity bill of CPEIC was nearly Rs 13 million per year. So, the institute will be put on solar system and thus the amount earmarked for electricity bill would be spent on welfare of the patients, said Aamir Jaan.

The secretary stated that he was visiting CPEIC following direction from Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar with an aim to improve healthcare facilities in the hospital. He added that new doctors would be recruited to meet the hospital's requirement.

Responding to another question about rising referral cases from hospitals at districts level, the secretary remarked that the Department was also focusing on upgradation of facilities in the hospitals, operating at district level.

He also hinted that training would be imparted to the doctors, working at DHQ Hospitals, so that they could be able to treat patients locally.

In CPEIC, nearly 900 patients are visiting Emergency ward on daily basis, he said. Similarly, the number of patients in outdoor was also increasing continuously . Aamir Jaan also maintained that citizens from Balochistan, KPK and Sindh were also visiting CPEIC as it was one of the biggest health facility in the region.

The secretary specialized health also informed that Cardiology Institutes were also being established in Dera Ghazi Khan and Bahawalpur.

To another question about appointment of Vice Chancellor in Nishtar Medical University, Aamir Jaan remarked that VC would be appointed on pure merit basis.