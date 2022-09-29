Cardiovascular diseases can be prevented through healthy lifestyle: experts

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2022 ) :Increasing cardiovascular diseases can be prevented by adopting a healthy lifestyle, daily exercise, nutritious food habits as well as reducing obesity.

This was stated by noted Cardiologists Prof Dr Naeem Aslam, Prof Dr Habib Aslam Gaba, Dr Noman Ahmed in a joint press conference arranged by a private pharmaceutical company at Faisalabad Press Club here on Thursday.

They said that prevention is better than cure. Easy lifestyle, food habits and lack of physical activities are the major causes of increasing heart related diseases in the country.

They also briefed about the different heart diseases.

They stressed the need to control the problems of cardiovascular disease and other ailments in the initial stages.

They said that world heart day was observed in Pakistan with an objective to raise the awareness among people about cardiovascular diseases and measures to control these ones.

They said that change in lifestyle, minimum 30 minutes walk a day and increase in use of vegetables in routine food instead of fast and junk foods are the steps which can prevent heart related diseases. They said that cardiovascular deaths are increasing day by day which is an alarming situation.

The health experts advised the people to control their blood pressure, sugar, cholesterol level, adding that recent studies shows that youth between 18-20 years are also suffering from blood pressure.

They also advised for a balanced diet, use of fruits and vegetables in routine food and avoiding smoking.