UrduPoint.com

Cardiovascular Diseases Can Be Prevented Through Healthy Lifestyle: Experts

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 29, 2022 | 09:04 PM

Cardiovascular diseases can be prevented through healthy lifestyle: experts

Increasing cardiovascular diseases can be prevented by adopting a healthy lifestyle, daily exercise, nutritious food habits as well as reducing obesity

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2022 ) :Increasing cardiovascular diseases can be prevented by adopting a healthy lifestyle, daily exercise, nutritious food habits as well as reducing obesity.

This was stated by noted Cardiologists Prof Dr Naeem Aslam, Prof Dr Habib Aslam Gaba, Dr Noman Ahmed in a joint press conference arranged by a private pharmaceutical company at Faisalabad Press Club here on Thursday.

They said that prevention is better than cure. Easy lifestyle, food habits and lack of physical activities are the major causes of increasing heart related diseases in the country.

They also briefed about the different heart diseases.

They stressed the need to control the problems of cardiovascular disease and other ailments in the initial stages.

They said that world heart day was observed in Pakistan with an objective to raise the awareness among people about cardiovascular diseases and measures to control these ones.

They said that change in lifestyle, minimum 30 minutes walk a day and increase in use of vegetables in routine food instead of fast and junk foods are the steps which can prevent heart related diseases. They said that cardiovascular deaths are increasing day by day which is an alarming situation.

The health experts advised the people to control their blood pressure, sugar, cholesterol level, adding that recent studies shows that youth between 18-20 years are also suffering from blood pressure.

They also advised for a balanced diet, use of fruits and vegetables in routine food and avoiding smoking.

Related Topics

Pakistan Faisalabad World Company Cure National University From Blood

Recent Stories

Federal Ombudsman takes notice of increasing dengu ..

Federal Ombudsman takes notice of increasing dengue cases

8 seconds ago
 SACM shares details of Rabi-ul-Awwal month program ..

SACM shares details of Rabi-ul-Awwal month programs

41 seconds ago
 SP Manzoor Buledi transferred to Killa Saifullah

SP Manzoor Buledi transferred to Killa Saifullah

42 seconds ago
 Blinken Congratulates American Elected to Head UN ..

Blinken Congratulates American Elected to Head UN Telecoms Union

44 seconds ago
 ABAD to build houses for flood affected people: Ha ..

ABAD to build houses for flood affected people: Hanif Memon

45 seconds ago
 Imran Khan's irresponsible, conspiratorial narrati ..

Imran Khan's irresponsible, conspiratorial narrative on 'Cipher' exposed before ..

47 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.