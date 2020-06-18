UrduPoint.com
'Care Of Saplings Planted Under Plantation Campaign Vital To Achieve Set Targets'

Muhammad Irfan 29 minutes ago Thu 18th June 2020 | 10:50 PM

'Care of saplings planted under plantation campaign vital to achieve set targets'

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Chairman Yasir Gillani Thursday said that negligence in taking care of plants, trees in parks and greenery along main roads in the city will not be tolerated.

He said this while presiding over a meeting of project directors here.He said that care of plants and trees planted under plantation campaign was vital to achieve the plantation target.

Standard operating procedures (SOPs) to stay protected from COVID-19 were strictly being implemented in all small and big parks of the city, he added.

PHA Vice Chairman Hafiz Zeeshan Rasheed said that all Horticulture directors urged nurturing of various recommended plants, flowers and trees in nurseries to be used in the Monsoon plantation.

PHA DG Tariq Ali Basra directed that all Horticulture directors should check 'ghost employees' and thosewho generally avoided duty so that action could be taken against them.

