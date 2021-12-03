Care of special persons collective responsibility: Dr Yasmin

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said here on Friday that protecting the rights of special persons is a responsibility of every citizen

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2021 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said here on Friday that protecting the rights of special persons is a responsibility of every citizen.

In her message on occasion of 'Special Persons Day', she said that Allah Almighty granted special abilities to special persons.

Dr Yasmin said the government was laying special emphasis on rehab of special persons.

She said initiation of different projects by Social Protection Authority was a great step for the welfare of special persons, adding that under Reach Every Door (RED) campaign special children of over the age of 12 years were vaccinated on priority. "Hamqadam Programme by Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar is also a step forward for special persons", she added.