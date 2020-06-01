UrduPoint.com
Care Only Solution To Combat COVID-19: Ali

Mon 01st June 2020 | 11:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, Jun 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2020 ) :State Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan on Monday said care was the only solution to combat the pandemic of COVID-19.

Talking to a private tv channel, he said the government had issued the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to combat coronavirus so it was the responsibility of the people to follow them.

He said people should avoid attending gatherings and also adopt social distancing, these were essential to protect themselves from coronavirus.

The minister said the government would take action against those who would be found in hoarding wheat or sugar, adding there was a need to take strict actions against big traders as well.

Replying to a question, he said former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had gone abroad for medical treatment but he was not admitted there at any hospital, adding he made a commitment that he would return after the treatment and till now he had not fulfilled his commitment.

He said according to his understanding that no one government servant could show a courage to present any fake report before the Prime Minister.

To another query, he said incentives and facilities should be given to farmers for promoting agriculture in the country.

He said democratic government always taking decisions in the favour of the people and the country interests.

