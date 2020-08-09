Care taker of Imambargah shot dead

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2020 ) :Unknown gunmen gunned down a care taker of Imambaragah in Dera, in the limit of University police station on Saturday night.

Police said unknown armed assailiants opened fire on Syed Mukhtar Hussain Shah (52) when he was returning home after from the market near Ubhaya pul, leaving him critically injured and fled away.

The injured was shifted to hospital where he scummed to his injuries. The deceased was caretaker of Imambargah Chah Roshan Shah Malana.

On the complain of son of the deceased police lodged First Information Report (FIR) and started investigation.

Police said the counter terrorism department registered the case under Section 302/ATA.