Open Menu

CAREC Institute's Annual Research Conference To Focus On Trade, Connectivity

Muhammad Irfan Published May 27, 2025 | 08:39 PM

CAREC Institute's annual research conference to focus on trade, connectivity

The CAREC Institute (CI) is set to host its 5th Annual Research Conference from May 29–30, under the theme “CAREC Connectivity

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) The CAREC Institute (CI) is set to host its 5th Annual Research Conference from May 29–30, under the theme “CAREC Connectivity: Promoting Trade and Trade Facilitation.”

The conference will bring together leading regional and international stakeholders to explore ways to deepen regional integration and cooperation.

This year’s conference is being co-organized with a wide array of partners, including the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB), Pakistan Single Window (PSW), University of Sargodha, Allama Iqbal Open University, International Road Transport Union (IRU), Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE), Manzil Pakistan, Development Alternatives, Inc. (DAI), Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI), Pakistan International Freight Forwarders Association (PIFFA), and the ECO Science Foundation (ECOSF).

Serving as a flagship knowledge-sharing event, the CAREC Institute’s Annual Research Conference offers a vital platform for stakeholders across the Central Asia Regional Economic Cooperation (CAREC) region to exchange ideas, share research, and foster cross-border partnerships.

It aims to synthesise regional knowledge efforts while attracting global partners to support high-quality research collaborations.

Following virtual editions in 2021, 2022, and 2023, and the first in-person conference held in 2024 in Almaty, Kazakhstan, this year’s event is expected to mark another milestone in promoting economic cooperation and connectivity in the region.

The core objectives of the two-day conference include enhancing regional integration and cooperation, promoting green and resilient infrastructure, facilitating trade and transit between South Asia and Central Asia, advancing data- and research-driven policy solutions and strengthening institutional collaboration.

The conference will feature three thematic sessions, panel discussions, and comprehensive opening and closing sessions, enabling policymakers, academics, and industry experts to engage in meaningful dialogue on shared regional priorities.

Recent Stories

Actress Reham Rafiq comes under fire on social med ..

Actress Reham Rafiq comes under fire on social media over TikTok video  

9 minutes ago
 Pakistan Vs Bangladesh T20I Series to proceed with ..

Pakistan Vs Bangladesh T20I Series to proceed without DRS technology

16 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Bangladesh clash in T20I series from May ..

Pakistan, Bangladesh clash in T20I series from May 28

1 minute ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed attends graduation ceremony of ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed attends graduation ceremony of 43rd cohort of Zayed II Milit ..

25 minutes ago
 Mohammed Al Sharqi inaugurates Fujairah’s first ..

Mohammed Al Sharqi inaugurates Fujairah’s first limestone production facility

25 minutes ago
 Weather update: Heavy rain, hailstorm hit KP; powe ..

Weather update: Heavy rain, hailstorm hit KP; power outages reported

28 minutes ago
Gold prices drop further in Pakistan amid global m ..

Gold prices drop further in Pakistan amid global market decline

33 minutes ago
 Khalifa bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed inaugurates World ..

Khalifa bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed inaugurates World Utilities Congress 2025

41 minutes ago
 New country director WB calls on Ahad Cheema

New country director WB calls on Ahad Cheema

5 minutes ago
 Himatrix Group inaugurates AED33 million phase one ..

Himatrix Group inaugurates AED33 million phase one of advanced training centre a ..

56 minutes ago
 ENEC, GE Vernova Hitachi sign partnership during W ..

ENEC, GE Vernova Hitachi sign partnership during World Utilities Congress

1 hour ago
 Thani Al Zeyoudi participates in inaugural ASEAN-G ..

Thani Al Zeyoudi participates in inaugural ASEAN-GCC-China Economic Forum in Kua ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan