ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) The CAREC Institute (CI) is set to host its 5th Annual Research Conference from May 29–30, under the theme “CAREC Connectivity: Promoting Trade and Trade Facilitation.”

The conference will bring together leading regional and international stakeholders to explore ways to deepen regional integration and cooperation.

This year’s conference is being co-organized with a wide array of partners, including the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB), Pakistan Single Window (PSW), University of Sargodha, Allama Iqbal Open University, International Road Transport Union (IRU), Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE), Manzil Pakistan, Development Alternatives, Inc. (DAI), Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI), Pakistan International Freight Forwarders Association (PIFFA), and the ECO Science Foundation (ECOSF).

Serving as a flagship knowledge-sharing event, the CAREC Institute’s Annual Research Conference offers a vital platform for stakeholders across the Central Asia Regional Economic Cooperation (CAREC) region to exchange ideas, share research, and foster cross-border partnerships.

It aims to synthesise regional knowledge efforts while attracting global partners to support high-quality research collaborations.

Following virtual editions in 2021, 2022, and 2023, and the first in-person conference held in 2024 in Almaty, Kazakhstan, this year’s event is expected to mark another milestone in promoting economic cooperation and connectivity in the region.

The core objectives of the two-day conference include enhancing regional integration and cooperation, promoting green and resilient infrastructure, facilitating trade and transit between South Asia and Central Asia, advancing data- and research-driven policy solutions and strengthening institutional collaboration.

The conference will feature three thematic sessions, panel discussions, and comprehensive opening and closing sessions, enabling policymakers, academics, and industry experts to engage in meaningful dialogue on shared regional priorities.