Careem, Dow University Sign Agreement To Enhance Student Transportation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 29, 2024 | 08:42 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) Careem, the pioneer of ride-hailing in Pakistan and Dow University of Health Sciences have announced a collaboration aimed at improving students transportation services.

The partnership will offer discount packages to students as well as introduction of co-branded buses, providing convenient and affordable transportation options for students of Dow.

The collaboration was officially formalized at a signing ceremony hosted at Dow University of Health and Sciences, attended by dignitaries from Dow University of Medical Sciences and Careem represented by Sana Shakeel, Associate Director Business Development, Nuzair Virani, Head of Communications and Amnah Rizvi, Manager Partnerships. From Dow University of Medical Sciences, dignitaries present were Prof. M. Saeed Quraishy, Vice Chancellor; Dr. Ashar Afaque, Registrar, Tariq Shahid, Director of Marketing, Umair Zafar, Manager of Marketing, Hussain Mirza from the Marketing Department and Naeem Tahir, Head of Public Relations.

As part of the partnership, students of Dow Medical Institute will receive exclusive promo codes that offer discounted rates for multiple ride options available on the Careem app.

The promo codes will offer a 25% discount, with a maximum discount of Rs.100, and will be limited to four uses per student per month.

Expressing his enthusiasm for the partnership, Imran Saleem, General Manager Ride Hailing at Careem Pakistan stated, “This collaboration marks a significant step towards enhancing the commuting experience for students.

Speaking at the event, Prof. M. Saeed Quraishy, Vice Chancellor of DUHS, expressed his profound excitement for the collaboration. He remarked, “Dow University’s aim is to provide students with the best education as well as other facilities that aid them. This agreement with Careem will undoubtedly be a great link in this regard.”

Additionally, both parties have emphasized that this collaboration is just the beginning of a broader partnership and agreed to explore future partnership opportunities, including initiatives related to the health of Careem's captains, the collection of donations, and enhancing customer experience for both brands by means of improving transportation services for students, ultimately making their lives easier.

