Careem’s New ‘Go Mini Saver’ Ride To The Rescue!

Zeeshan Aziz (@iemziishan) Published June 17, 2022 | 01:05 PM

Careem’s new ‘Go Mini Saver’ ride to the rescue!

Careem has provided a lifeline to the people of Karachi and Lahore by launching a new ‘Go Mini Saver’ ride option.

After multiple fuel price hikes over the last few weeks, there was a desperate need to bridge the gap for affordable services in the ride-hailing industry for countless daily users.

After multiple fuel price hikes over the last few weeks, there was a desperate need to bridge the gap for affordable services in the ride-hailing industry for countless daily users.

Careem aims to provide much-needed relief to the people of Karachi and Lahore, and has introduced a new car type called ‘Go Mini Saver’. Customers from these cities can now ‌book a ride for specific hours of the day at more affordable rates.

Expressing his views, Feroz Jaleel, Country Head, Careem Pakistan stated; “We strive to serve our customers in the best possible ways given the current economic situation. Access to affordable, safe and convenient mobility is an important need, and by launching ‘Go Mini Saver,’ we are trying to bridge the gap.

So, save yourself the trouble of waiting for a bus and book a ‘Go Mini Saver’ now at an even lower cost to keep it easy on the pocket while still enjoying being on the go! This service is currently operational in Karachi and Lahore for specific hours during the day with plans to expand it to other cities.

Careem has over 800,000 Captains registered on its platform so far and has invested up to $100 million since its inception in Pakistan in 2016. Transforming into a Super App; Careem offers multiple opportunities as it expands its services from the mobility of people, things and money (peer-to-peer credit transfer and mobile top-ups), which will include food and daily essential deliveries.

