Career Counseling Essential For Students: PU VC

Published January 30, 2025

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Ali has said that career counseling is very important along with education of students for which steps are being taken.

He was addressing an alumni talk series titled “Exploring Opportunities in Dubai-Discover the Key Skills Employers Seek and Insights into the UAE Job Market" organized by Punjab University Alumni Office at Al Raazi Hall on Thursday.

On this occasion, Director Alumni Office Prof Dr Hamid Saeed, renowned career advisor of Dubai Sohaib Hasan, faculty members and a large number of students were present.

In his address, Prof Dr Muhammad Ali said that efforts are being made to establish an IT incubation center to promote technology in Punjab University. He said, "Our effort is to instill entrepreneurial thinking in students along with education." He said that students from rural areas can support their parents by promoting agriculture along with education.

He said that there is no shortage of resources in Pakistan.

The VC added, "We have to move forward together according to our religion, traditions and culture." He said that after getting a degree, female students should strengthen themselves economically. He praised the Alumni Office for organizing a fruitful event.

Dr Hamid Saeed said that PU Alumni Office will continue to play a dynamic role in keeping its alumni connected with the university. He said that the aim of organizing the program is to enable students to find good job opportunities in the future.

Sohaib Hasan, while discussing the topic in detail, said that it is very important for students to be skilled to get a good job. He hoped that the students would contribute to the betterment of the society through their skills.

