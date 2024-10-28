Career counseling, guidance seminar held for youth

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) District administration, South Waziristan Upper on Monday held a career counseling and guidance seminar in collaboration with the Waziristan Youth Welfare Association to prepare youth for professional opportunities.

According to the district administration, the seminar which was organized at Sarwakai area provided important information on various professional opportunities and skills development.

Those who addressed the youth, emphasized the growing importance of education and skills in today’s world.

They highlighted different career options and stressed the need for young people to acquire essential skills for success in various fields.

The organizers of the seminar emphasized that such opportunities provided youth with guidance to enhance their abilities and facilitate professional development.

They were of the view that such an initiative helped boost the confidence of young people which was necessary to achieve success.