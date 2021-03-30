Career counseling seminar held at SBBU

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2021 ) :Students Counseling and Career Guidance Society working under the supervision of Directorate of Students Welfare Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University (SBBU) organized a seminar for Career Counseling (career selection).

Lecturer Amjad Hussain Laghari speaking on the occasion said that students studying here have to take decisions of their career on their own.

He said that it is an era of Information Technology and every student cannot become a doctor or engineer. He said that the country needs best teachers, bankers, economic experts and people having business minds.

Leghari advised students to select such ground for their education which pays for collective benefits. The lectures were also delivered by Pervez Ahmed Khaskheli and Mehwish Jamali of Students Counseling and Career Guidance Society.

A large number of SBBU students were participated in the seminar.