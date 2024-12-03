Open Menu

Career Counseling Session For Shining Stars Held

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 03, 2024 | 07:51 PM

Career counseling session for shining stars held

A major career counseling session was organized for the registered Shining Stars of Lower Sindh (Tando Allahyar, Badin, Tando Muhammad Khan and Hyderabad) under Alkhidmat Foundation Orphan Care Sindh Region

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) A major career counseling session was organized for the registered Shining Stars of Lower Sindh (Tando Allahyar, Badin, Tando Muhammad Khan and Hyderabad) under Alkhidmat Foundation Orphan Care Sindh Region.

The event was held at Government College University Hyderabad, where renowned trainers from Karachi provided career counselling to the children and provided guidance on their future educational paths through individual meetings.

The program was inaugurated by the Director Student Affairs Government College University Hyderabad, Dr. Abdul Razak Lerik. The chief guests included Assistant Director school Education Elementary, Secondary and Higher Secondary Hyderabad Region Noman Siddiqui, Samiullah Tatari, Assistant

Director Private School Education Hyderabad Region Iftikhar Ahmed Memon, and Assistant Director Primary Hyderabad Region Afaq Ahmed Khokhar.

Principals of various schools were also present at the event, who welcomed the shining stars from Hyderabad region and appreciated the efforts of Alkhidmat Foundation Sindh Region.

At the end of the career counseling session, shields and certificates were presented to the students who secured A and A1 grades in Hyderabad board.

Special Guest Alkhidmat Foundation Sindh Vice President Engineer Umar Farooq urged Youth not only get education but should also implement it in their lives so that they can prove beneficial to the society.

Al-Khidmat Foundation has always been committed to the promotion of education, care of orphans and their personal development.

This event is also a link in this chain, which will help help children realize their dreams.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Education Afaq Ahmed Student Hyderabad Badin Tando Allahyar Tando Muhammad Khan Iftikhar Ahmed Event From Government

Recent Stories

Bakery sealed for not issuing POS receipts

Bakery sealed for not issuing POS receipts

26 seconds ago
 Entrepreneur skills, innovative ideas imperative f ..

Entrepreneur skills, innovative ideas imperative for socioeconomic development: ..

28 seconds ago
 Female drug trafficker among 2 arrested, 50 kg cha ..

Female drug trafficker among 2 arrested, 50 kg charas, 25 kg opium recovered

29 seconds ago
 Chairman CDA meets with investors to discuss open ..

Chairman CDA meets with investors to discuss open auction of hotel plots

18 seconds ago
 No-confidence vote draws France into new political ..

No-confidence vote draws France into new political crisis

19 seconds ago
 Solidarity, resourcefulness and cake fuel Georgia ..

Solidarity, resourcefulness and cake fuel Georgia demos

21 seconds ago
Parthenon Marbles loom large as Greek PM holds tal ..

Parthenon Marbles loom large as Greek PM holds talks in London

23 seconds ago
 Dar stresses effective implementation of ECO trade ..

Dar stresses effective implementation of ECO trade agreement for regional prospe ..

24 seconds ago
 NDF Pakistan Nawabshah Hosts Event on Internationa ..

NDF Pakistan Nawabshah Hosts Event on International Day of Persons with Disabili ..

22 minutes ago
 Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator ..

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar winds up I ..

22 minutes ago
 Senate Chairman Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani visits Uc ..

Senate Chairman Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani visits Uch Sharif, condoles death of ex ..

22 minutes ago
 Court grants bail to co-accused in Gujrat developm ..

Court grants bail to co-accused in Gujrat development projects reference

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan