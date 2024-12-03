Career counseling session for shining stars held

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) A major career counseling session was organized for the registered Shining Stars of Lower Sindh (Tando Allahyar, Badin, Tando Muhammad Khan and Hyderabad) under Alkhidmat Foundation Orphan Care Sindh Region.

The event was held at Government College University Hyderabad, where renowned trainers from Karachi provided career counselling to the children and provided guidance on their future educational paths through individual meetings.

The program was inaugurated by the Director Student Affairs Government College University Hyderabad, Dr. Abdul Razak Lerik. The chief guests included Assistant Director school Education Elementary, Secondary and Higher Secondary Hyderabad Region Noman Siddiqui, Samiullah Tatari, Assistant

Director Private School Education Hyderabad Region Iftikhar Ahmed Memon, and Assistant Director Primary Hyderabad Region Afaq Ahmed Khokhar.

Principals of various schools were also present at the event, who welcomed the shining stars from Hyderabad region and appreciated the efforts of Alkhidmat Foundation Sindh Region.

At the end of the career counseling session, shields and certificates were presented to the students who secured A and A1 grades in Hyderabad board.

Special Guest Alkhidmat Foundation Sindh Vice President Engineer Umar Farooq urged Youth not only get education but should also implement it in their lives so that they can prove beneficial to the society.

Al-Khidmat Foundation has always been committed to the promotion of education, care of orphans and their personal development.

This event is also a link in this chain, which will help help children realize their dreams.