Career Counseling Session For Shining Stars Held
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 03, 2024 | 07:51 PM
A major career counseling session was organized for the registered Shining Stars of Lower Sindh (Tando Allahyar, Badin, Tando Muhammad Khan and Hyderabad) under Alkhidmat Foundation Orphan Care Sindh Region
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) A major career counseling session was organized for the registered Shining Stars of Lower Sindh (Tando Allahyar, Badin, Tando Muhammad Khan and Hyderabad) under Alkhidmat Foundation Orphan Care Sindh Region.
The event was held at Government College University Hyderabad, where renowned trainers from Karachi provided career counselling to the children and provided guidance on their future educational paths through individual meetings.
The program was inaugurated by the Director Student Affairs Government College University Hyderabad, Dr. Abdul Razak Lerik. The chief guests included Assistant Director school Education Elementary, Secondary and Higher Secondary Hyderabad Region Noman Siddiqui, Samiullah Tatari, Assistant
Director Private School Education Hyderabad Region Iftikhar Ahmed Memon, and Assistant Director Primary Hyderabad Region Afaq Ahmed Khokhar.
Principals of various schools were also present at the event, who welcomed the shining stars from Hyderabad region and appreciated the efforts of Alkhidmat Foundation Sindh Region.
At the end of the career counseling session, shields and certificates were presented to the students who secured A and A1 grades in Hyderabad board.
Special Guest Alkhidmat Foundation Sindh Vice President Engineer Umar Farooq urged Youth not only get education but should also implement it in their lives so that they can prove beneficial to the society.
Al-Khidmat Foundation has always been committed to the promotion of education, care of orphans and their personal development.
This event is also a link in this chain, which will help help children realize their dreams.
Recent Stories
Bakery sealed for not issuing POS receipts
Entrepreneur skills, innovative ideas imperative for socioeconomic development: ..
Female drug trafficker among 2 arrested, 50 kg charas, 25 kg opium recovered
Chairman CDA meets with investors to discuss open auction of hotel plots
No-confidence vote draws France into new political crisis
Solidarity, resourcefulness and cake fuel Georgia demos
Parthenon Marbles loom large as Greek PM holds talks in London
Dar stresses effective implementation of ECO trade agreement for regional prospe ..
NDF Pakistan Nawabshah Hosts Event on International Day of Persons with Disabili ..
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar winds up I ..
Senate Chairman Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani visits Uch Sharif, condoles death of ex ..
Court grants bail to co-accused in Gujrat development projects reference
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Bakery sealed for not issuing POS receipts26 seconds ago
-
Female drug trafficker among 2 arrested, 50 kg charas, 25 kg opium recovered29 seconds ago
-
Chairman CDA meets with investors to discuss open auction of hotel plots18 seconds ago
-
NDF Pakistan Nawabshah Hosts Event on International Day of Persons with Disabilities22 minutes ago
-
Senate Chairman Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani visits Uch Sharif, condoles death of ex-MNA22 minutes ago
-
Court grants bail to co-accused in Gujrat development projects reference22 minutes ago
-
DC and RD Ombudsman jointly hold meeting to address grievances22 minutes ago
-
ISSI annual flagship dialogue on “Pakistan and the Evolving Global Order” begins22 minutes ago
-
One million youth to be trained in IT under Bano Qabil project: Hafiz Naeem22 minutes ago
-
Punjab Assembly (PA) Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan visits Sundas Foundation36 minutes ago
-
RMI hosts symposium ‘Future of Clinical Trials in Pakistan’36 minutes ago
-
AJK President assures Hurriyat leaders of continued support for Kashmiris' struggle36 minutes ago