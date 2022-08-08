Career counseling session held for TTC trainees

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2022 ) :A career counseling session for the trainees of Technical Training Centre (TTC) Quetta was held at TTC.

Director Punjab Vocational Training Council Naseem Akran delivered a motivational and career counseling session to trainees, said press release here on Monday. Deputy Director NAVTTC Islamabad Waseem Ahmed was also present.

The team assessed the Institute against the recently developed quality assurance standards and briefed the management on the gaps identified by them.

They called for taking steps for continuous professional development of staff, assessment of trainees, curricula and lab upgradation as per latest requirements of the market.

Earlier, the team also conducted a training need assessment of instructional staff of TTC.

The management of TTC, Quetta also apprised the visiting team about the standard of training being imparted in different trades. The visiting team expressed its satisfaction over the quality training of the Institute.