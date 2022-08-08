UrduPoint.com

Career Counseling Session Held For TTC Trainees

Sumaira FH Published August 08, 2022 | 06:00 PM

Career counseling session held for TTC trainees

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2022 ) :A career counseling session for the trainees of Technical Training Centre (TTC) Quetta was held at TTC.

Director Punjab Vocational Training Council Naseem Akran delivered a motivational and career counseling session to trainees, said press release here on Monday. Deputy Director NAVTTC Islamabad Waseem Ahmed was also present.

The team assessed the Institute against the recently developed quality assurance standards and briefed the management on the gaps identified by them.

They called for taking steps for continuous professional development of staff, assessment of trainees, curricula and lab upgradation as per latest requirements of the market.

Earlier, the team also conducted a training need assessment of instructional staff of TTC.

The management of TTC, Quetta also apprised the visiting team about the standard of training being imparted in different trades. The visiting team expressed its satisfaction over the quality training of the Institute.

Related Topics

Islamabad Quetta Punjab Market National Vocational And Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC)

Recent Stories

PML-Q President Shujaat asks political to express ..

PML-Q President Shujaat asks political to express full solidarity with Pak army

1 hour ago
 Pakistan condemns storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque's cou ..

Pakistan condemns storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque's courtyards by Israeli settlers

1 hour ago
 Pakistan hails Arshad Nadeem for historic gold med ..

Pakistan hails Arshad Nadeem for historic gold medal victory in CWG 2022

1 hour ago
 TTP Top Commander Omar Khalid Khorasani killed in ..

TTP Top Commander Omar Khalid Khorasani killed in Afghanistan

2 hours ago
 Copter Crash: FIA launches probe into malicious so ..

Copter Crash: FIA launches probe into malicious social media campaign

3 hours ago
 Youm-a-Ashur to be observed tomorrow

Youm-a-Ashur to be observed tomorrow

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.