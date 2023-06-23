Career Counseling Youth Seminar held in Dir Upper

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ) :Career Counseling Youth Seminar was held under the aegis of District Youth Office and District Administration Dir Upper on Friday.

The seminar was based on Career Counseling including a guideline for youth who wanted to go for PMS, CSS, and other competitive exams held at Govt Degree College Dir Upper.

Deputy Commissioner Dir Upper Gohar Zaman Wazir in his address appreciated the organizing committee for conducting the seminar. He said youth are the future builders of the nation and equipping them for the future.

He also enlightened the students with his views, and shared his career journey and experiences. He gave a comprehensive and detailed lecture about Career counselling.

DC also praised the District Youth Officer for conducting of different activities by involving the youth and expressed the hope that such a program would also be organized in future.

Mukhtiar Hussain was awarded a shield from the District Youth Office. Former DSO and Coordinator Malak Saad Shaheed Memorial Sport Trust Mukhtiar Hussain, also shared their views with students.